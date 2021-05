YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in York County, SC around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to South Carolina High Patrol. The rider was flung from the motorcycle after veering off the left side of the road, hitting a traffic sign, and colliding with a fire hydrant. The person was traveling south on Pleasant Road near Coltharp Road, one mile north of Fort Mill, at the time of the incident.