BBC announces new photography challenge series, the “Great British Photography Challenge”
Six passionate amateur photographers will have the opportunity to be mentored by Rankin, a groundbreaking creative figure at the forefront of modern fashion and British photography, in a fresh and contemporary four-part masterclass series. The contestants will undertake a range of themed weekly challenges across the UK, and although ultimately a winner will be chosen, none will be eliminated. The series follows the journeys of all six individuals as they are nurtured throughout the series and demonstrate their individual flair and vision.photofocus.com