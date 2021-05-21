newsbreak-logo
Pink wishes she'd 'reached out more' to Britney Spears, more news

By Wonderwall.com Editors
wonderwall.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink wishes she'd 'reached out more' to Britney Spears. In the early aughts, when Britney Spears was enduring the unfair and often exploitative media attention described in the New York Times Presents' recent "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, Pink was also a rising pop singer. Now, after watching the documentary, Pink wishes she'd done more to support Britney before things got worse." I love Britney," Pink told Andy Cohen on the May 20 edition of "Watch What Happens Live" (via EW). "Here's the thing about all of us voyeurs, none of us know what's going on. We're not there. … We feel this fierce protectiveness over her for good reason. She's a sweetheart. … All I know is she's incredibly sweet and I want her to be happy." Looking back to what she called the "early" days, Pink said she has regrets about not having done more to help Britney. "I'm a strong person," she said. "I could've reached out more. I don't like feeling helpless or powerless and I can only imagine how she feels. She could've used some support and the media tore her apart. The paparazzi are scum. I wish I could've reached out and gave her a hug." Pink's new Amazon Prime Video documentary "P!nk: All I Know So Far" premiered May 21.

