Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 years after women secured the vote, a memorial that will pay tribute to those who fought for that right is moving forward. This past Sunday, the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial formally was dedicated in Fairfax County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The memorial is located at Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton, adjacent to what then was known as the Occoquan Workhouse, where suffragists known as the “Silent Sentinels” were jailed for picketing the White House. On Nov. 14, 1917, women whose only offense was lawfully calling for the right to vote were clubbed, beaten and tortured by prison guards during the infamous “Night of Terror.” That event became a turning point in the suffrage movement as news of the women’s atrocious treatment spread and support for their cause grew. On Aug. 26, 1920, women gained the right to vote when the 19th Amendment became law. The site is the first national memorial dedicated to covering the entire suffrage movement from 1848 to 1920, according to the association. “Millions of women fought for more than seven decades to secure the right to vote. And in the decades since, millions more have given of themselves to ensure that the 19th Amendment extends — and continues to extend — to every woman,” Patricia Depew Wirth, executive director and CEO of the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial Association, said in a statement. The memorial is expected to be fully opened to the public in June. This tops our summer must-see list.

