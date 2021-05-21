Bison navigating nicely through wacky college basketball world

Williams had a very good sophomore season for Washington State and will lead a dynamic backcourt next season. Furthermore, he has very good size and athleticism with the ability to be dynamic in transition. Next, he is very good from the perimeter as a shooter with 37.9% from three. Continued, he moves well off the basketball getting in a position to be a threat. Also, he can use his size against smaller guards with mid-range pull-ups and the ability to post up. Additionally, he could improve his ability to get to the basket more often with his size and being able to finish around defense more effectively. Williams has a lot of talent offensively and must continually put it together to reach another level in his game. As for defensively, he has the length and size to be a dynamic perimeter defender. He does a good job of disrupting guards’ ability to great looks consistently especially off the dribble. Noah Williams has the talent to elevate into one of the best players in the PAC 12.