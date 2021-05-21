newsbreak-logo
Stamford's Row House celebrates 'grand opening' - more than a year after launch

By Brianna Gurciullo
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Just days after the Row House studio on Broad Street opened in downtown Stamford last year, it closed under a COVID-19 order from Gov. Ned Lamont. The studio, which is across from the University of Connecticut-Stamford campus, reopened last summer but operated at only half capacity. On Friday, with no more restrictions on its capacity and the fully vaccinated permitted to go without masks, Row House Stamford held a “grand opening” event — complete with a ribbon-cutting featuring Mayor David Martin.

