The Steelers have just drafted a No. 1 running back, but the fear is that Najee Harris won’t last a full season like James Conner rarely did. But that wasn’t isolated to just Conner. It’s an NFL issue at the fragile position. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.