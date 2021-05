Maxie Ozelle Holland, age 83, of Strawberry Plains, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 21, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. Ozelle was a member of Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church. She was also a graduate of Mosheim High School Class of 1955 and graduate of the University of TN in accounting. Ozelle never met a stranger. Her interests included gardening and educating.