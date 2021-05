My job is to challenge students to wrestle with ambiguities. Trying to convince them critical race theory is valid would be indoctrination, not teaching. When I read that Tennessee legislators had passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in public schools, I remembered the oath I swore to the country when I was hired to teach public school in Los Angeles. I had to promise not to promote any ideas that could lead to the overthrow of our government (I was flattered to be suspected of having such power).