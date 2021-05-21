newsbreak-logo
NFL

Sessler: Steelers’ Top Remaining Priority Involves Praying For Better O-Line

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were no doubt several teams who took hard hits as a result of the steep reduction in the salary cap from last season to this, dropping about $15 million when it had been anticipated a year early to rise by about $10 million. A number of high-profile players ended up being released. Many more players moved in free agency when they might otherwise not have, and took one-year deals to hit a more robust market next year.

NFLaudacy.com

#53 remains at center, Steelers rookies get their numbers

It looks like #53 will remain at center for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. The team announced what numbers their unsigned draft picks will wear for the upcoming season. Center Kendrick Green out of Illinois will wear Maurkice Pouncey’s number after the long-time center retired from football at the end of the 2020 season.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 7th-Round Pick Tre Norwood Offically Signs Rookie Contract

The Steelers used their first of two seventh-round selections to take Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood, and on Saturday, he offically joined the Steelers. The team annouced via Twitter that Norwood has signed his rookie deal. The details of the deal have not been announced, but the contract is estimated by...
NFLchatsports.com

5 free agent tight ends Steelers must sign to better the roster

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Running back Jamal Agnew #39 runs behind the blocking of tight end Jesse James #83 of the Detroit Lions during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Lions 46-25. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 5th-Round Pick Isaiahh Loudermilk Signs Rookie Deal

Steelers defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk, who was selected with the 156th pick after Pittsburgh traded up with the Miami Dolphins, signed his rookie deal today, the team announced Saturday. Spotrac projects that Loudermilk’s four-year deal will be worth $3,800,289 with a signing bonus of $320,289. Loudermilk made 26 career starts...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers 3 bold predictions for the 2021-2022 season

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 11: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against Adrian Clayborn #94 of the Cleveland Browns on January 11, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Steelers still have some question marks on this team and...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Sign Punter Pressley Harvin III to Rookie Deal

Punter Pressley Harvin III, the 254th overall and Steelers’ last selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, has offically signed his rookie deal, the team announced via Twitter Saturday afternoon. Harvin, who won the Ray Guy Award in 2020 as a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, inked a deal...
NFLchatsports.com

Did Steelers do enough to improve their offensive line this offseason?

Alejandro Villanueva #78 (R) and guard Ramon Foster #73 of the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The Steelers had the worst rushing attack in the league in 2020. Did they do enough to improve their offensive line this offseason?. After the best start in the history of the...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Retro Podcast: Making a trip to the Super Bowl a habit again

Our journey in the BTSC Delorean to Steeler yesteryear begins in a time No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reached the top of the box office and “Grenade” by Bruno Mars was the hottest song on the radio. Meanwhile, the Steelers were looking to return to the top of the football world as they were playing for entrance to their third Super Bowl in six years,
NFLchatsports.com

Roland Rivers: Background On The Steelers’ Minicamp QB

Pittsburgh Steelers, Roland Rivers, American football, Heinz Field, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Slippery Rock. As the Steelers’ rookie minicamp winds down today, it’s worth getting to know the only player present there at the game’s most important position: Quarterback Roland Rivers, a name already known to fans of western Pennsylvania football.
NFLchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Schedule: Series History Against Every Opponent

With yesterday’s schedule release by the NFL, we can now dissect every team’s 2021 slate months in advance. Here’s a look at every Steelers opponent, and an overview of the series between the two, both recent games and across NFL history. Did you know that Pittsburgh is facing one team...
NFLSteelers Depot

Quincy Roche Working On Converting His Ravens Family To Steelers Fans

I expect that it’s safe to say the majority of people who follow the NFL also have a favorite NFL team. That includes NFL players, at least while they were growing up. It’s not particularly uncommon to hear about a player who happens to be drafted by the team that he rooted for, or that his family rooted for. The Pittsburgh Steelers have had several such cases, like Kevin Dotson and B.J. Finney.
NFLsteelersnow.com

ESPN: Cornerback is Steelers Biggest Remaining Need after Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers had nine selections picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the most the team has had in a number of years, and while Kevin Colbert and company managed to hit most of the team’s most-pressing needs, the one spot that did not get addressed was cornerback. The Steelers...
NFLHastings Tribune

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: The (Black & Gold) Boys Are Back In Town

The Steelers have their rookie draft picks in town for Rookie Mini Camp, some are signed to contracts, the 2021 NFL schedule has been released, and fans finally have a more ‘normal’ looking offseason. So what can we all expect for the year ahead?. Join the Matty Peverell and Mark...
NFLchatsports.com

4 Steelers rookies with unrealistic expectations in 2021

National offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports. While the Steelers will certainly see some contributions from their rookie class, these four prospects have way too high of expectations as of now. The Steelers landed nine solid draft prospects during the 2021 NFL...
NFLchatsports.com

Study Finds Steelers Have 20th Oldest Roster In Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers may no longer be “Warren Sapp is going to yell about it” old but they’re still among the older teams in football according to research done by Andrew Walker in a recent tweet. He compiled the average age for each club. The Steelers tied for the 20th oldest team with an average age of 25.44 years. That comes in slightly above the average of 24.98 years.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers LB Quincy Roche on Transition from DE to OLB

Steelers rookie linebacker Quincy Roche spoke with the media, including Steelers Now, after rookie minicamp. Roche responded to a question about his transition from defensive end to outside linebacker.