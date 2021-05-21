From the sky to space, Grand Sky tenant General Atomics to establish orbital network
Leading U.S. space officials made a stop in Grand Forks on Friday, May 21, continuing a trend of frequent visits to the region to discuss the future of unmanned aerial systems research for institutions like UND, Grand Forks Air Force Base and drone business park Grand Sky. On Friday’s visit, those officials announced a program to establish a new low-Earth orbit satellite mission in Grand Forks.www.grandforksherald.com