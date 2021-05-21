Learn about integrated structural biology at Reveal 2021

Zheng Yu, Ji Li, Bingqiu Chen, Yang Huang, Shuhua jia, Maosheng Xiang, Haibo Yuan, Jianrong Shi, Chun Wang, Xiaowei Liu. Using a sample of 96,201 primary red clump (RC) stars selected from the LAMOST and Gaia surveys, we investigate the stellar structure of the Galactic disk. The sample stars show two separated sequences of high-[{\alpha}/Fe] and low-[{\alpha}/Fe] in the [{\alpha}/Fe]-[Fe/H] plane. We divide the sample stars into five mono-abundance populations (MAPs) with different ranges of [{\alpha}/Fe] and [Fe/H], named as the high-[{\alpha}/Fe], high-[{\alpha}/Fe] & high-[Fe/H], low-[Fe/H], solar, high-[Fe/H] MAPs respectively. We present the stellar number density distributions in the R R Z plane, and the scale heights and scale lengths of the individual MAPs by fitting their vertical and radial density profiles. The vertical profiles, the variation trend of scale height with the Galactocentric radius, indicate that there is a clear disk flare in the outer disk both for the low-[{\alpha}/Fe] and the high-[{\alpha}/Fe] MAPs. While the radial surface density profiles show a peak radius of 7 kpc and 8 kpc for the high-[{\alpha}/Fe] and low-[{\alpha}/Fe] MAPs, respectively. We also investigate the correlation between the mean rotation velocity and metallicity of the individual MAPs, and find that the mean rotation velocities are well separated and show different trends between the high-[{\alpha}/Fe] and the low-[{\alpha}/Fe] MAPs. At last, we discuss the character of the high-[{\alpha}/Fe] & high-[Fe/H] MAP and find that it is more similar to the high-[{\alpha}/Fe] MAP either in the radial and vertical density profiles or in the rotation velocity.