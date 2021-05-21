Third Week Of May Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

With the NFL schedule slated to come out tonight, the Steelers got a sneak preview by announcing their Week One opponent for the upcoming season. The Steelers announced that they will face the Buffalo Bills in a road match-up on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. Among other NFL games slated for the opening week are the debut of Trevor Lawrence as the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Houston Texans; former Steelers running back James Conner will lead his Arizona Cardinals into Tennessee to take on the Titans; and the Cleveland Browns will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.