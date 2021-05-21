newsbreak-logo
Ravens Listed As Favorites To Land Falcons WR Julio Jones If Traded

Cover picture for the articleWill the Atlanta Falcons trade wide receiver Julio Jones prior to the start of the 2021 regular season? It certainly sounds like that is possible according to a Friday morning report from Jeff Schultz of The Atlantic. Schultz reported that the falcons “would like to trade” Jones for a combination of reasons including the team’s precarious salary cap situation. If the Falcons do trade Jones, the Baltimore ravens are currently considered the favorites to land the veteran wide receiver.

