Two new Washington laws could have big impacts to the restaurant industry during COVID and all future public health emergencies. Amid a flurry of action at the tail end of the state’s legislative session, Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5115 and House Bill 1097. The former requires that businesses give frontline workers — which includes restaurant employees — rapid notice of potential exposure to infectious disease and makes it a little easier to receive compensation if they fall ill. The latter bill offers protections for employees who come forward about potential workplace hazards, and offers grants to certain employers to acquire protective equipment.