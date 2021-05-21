Najee Harris Outlines Mission Of His New Non-Profit

With the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris, the running back out of Alabama. Harris was nearly the consensus top RB prospect in this year’s draft class across the board, being regarded as the big, powerful feature back the Steelers haven’t had since Le’Veon Bell decided to hold out before the 2018 season. The Steelers have struggled as of late in successful run rates and converting short yardage situations as Dave and Alex have consistently highlighted on the Terrible Podcast as well as with various articles depicting the run game woes this team has had the last three seasons. Owner Art Rooney II made the statement early in the offseason that Pittsburgh will never finish last in the league in rushing again, promising an emphasis to improve the run game via free agency and the draft. Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin, and company heeded the big man’s demands, adding several new bodies to the offensive line and selecting probably the best short yardage back in the draft class.