newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

FEC complaint accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of violating election law

By Alyce McFadden
Opensecrets.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) may have violated campaign finance law by soliciting “soft-money” donations to Stop Socialism NOW, a super PAC, in a video ad. The ad is the subject of a new complaint to the Federal Elections Commission, filed Friday by nonprofit watchdog Common Cause. It alleges that Greene’s appearance in the video constitutes unlawful solicitation of unlimited contributions by a candidate on behalf of a super PAC. The ad in question, titled “Fight Back NOW,” targets Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who won runoff elections against Republican incumbents in early January.

www.opensecrets.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Law#Campaign Finance Laws#Democratic#Policy And Litigation#Mccain Feingold#Propublica#The Georgia Senate#The U S Supreme Court#Common Cause#Campaign Law#Rep Greene#Federal Law#Ms Greene#Violations#Litigation Paul Ryan#Republican Incumbents#Unlawful Solicitation#Super Pac#Investigative Journalism#Pacs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Youtube
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Republicans could expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. They won't.

WASHINGTON — House Republicans don't have to stand so close to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican who spouts lunatic-fringe conspiracy theories and antisemitic sentiments with frequency and fervor. They could kick "MTG" out of their caucus. That power is defined in the second clause of the House GOP...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

GOP rep calls for booting Marjorie Taylor Greene from House conference

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Tuesday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) should be removed from the House Republican conference over remarks comparing coronavirus-related restrictions to anti-Jewish laws in Nazi Germany. “You can’t stop somebody from calling themselves a Republican or declaring themselves a Republican,” Kinzinger said, according to The...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Mitch McConnell Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's COVID Holocaust Comments 'Absolutely Outrageous and Reprehensible'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky condemned Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent comments comparing coronavirus masking and vaccine mandates to "the horrors of the Holocaust" under Nazi Germany. He called her words "one of the frequent outbursts that are absolutely outrageous and reprehensible." McConnell's rebuke came while talking with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Others Blast Marjorie Taylor Greene for Holocaust Comments

Leaders of Congress in both parties are condemning controversial Republican Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently compared COVID-19 mask mandates to requirements put on Jewish people during the Holocaust. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called her statements "appalling," while Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described them as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Gun control campaigner David Hogg says ‘unstable’ Marjorie Taylor Greene is security risk to Congress

Gun control activist David Hogg – one of the survivors of the Parkland school shooting – has said that Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is unstable and should not have access to firearms. Mr Hogg appeared on The Young Turks to discuss gun control in the US. During his appearance, Mr Hogg said that he did not believe that "unstable" people should be able to access firearms like the AR-15 rifle. He included Ms Greene among them. "I don't think somebody like Marjorie Taylor Green, who is clearly unstable, should have access to a weapon like an AR-15 -...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Eric Swalwell wishes he was 'more explicit' with Marjorie Taylor Greene staffer

Rep. Eric Swalwell regrets he wasn't “more explicit” with an aide of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s on Friday during a heated exchange over mask-wearing. Greene, a Georgia Republican, who has had intense clashes with Democratic lawmakers of late, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, told reporters on Friday about her staffer’s run-in with Swalwell off the House floor.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Adam Kinzinger Calls on NRCC to Donate Marjorie Taylor Greene's Political Contributions to Holocaust Museum

Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger is calling on the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) to donate Marjorie Taylor Greene's political contributions to the Holocaust Museum. Kinzinger's request comes as Greene, a freshman Republican congresswoman from Georgia, has doubled-down on her remarks comparing COVID-19 mask mandates to requirements put on Jewish...