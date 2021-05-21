FEC complaint accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of violating election law
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) may have violated campaign finance law by soliciting “soft-money” donations to Stop Socialism NOW, a super PAC, in a video ad. The ad is the subject of a new complaint to the Federal Elections Commission, filed Friday by nonprofit watchdog Common Cause. It alleges that Greene’s appearance in the video constitutes unlawful solicitation of unlimited contributions by a candidate on behalf of a super PAC. The ad in question, titled “Fight Back NOW,” targets Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who won runoff elections against Republican incumbents in early January.www.opensecrets.org