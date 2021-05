OK, you know the drill. I run down the Steelers' schedule, announce the wins and losses, and you add them up and mull your playoff tickets. The good news is there won't be mountains of snow along the sidelines. The last four trips to Buffalo have occurred after Thanksgiving. The bad news is the Bills are a legitimate AFC power. But I'm going to side with the Steelers utilizing the Hall of Fame Game (the fourth preseason game vs. other teams' three) to prepare for this opener, and a healthy Joe Haden to slow down Stefon Diggs (10-130-1 last year vs. primarily Steven Nelson). Win.