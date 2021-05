Israel has assembled thousands of troops on the border of the Gaza Strip, signalling a major ground invasion of the Hamas-controlled tiny Palestinian enclave. While the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) retracted from a previous statement that said they had entered Gaza, their handling of the issue suggested that Israeli troops had indeed entered the strip. The move comes at a time when Israeli airstrikes have already assassinated several Hamas commanders in Gaza. Despite having withdrawn from Gaza in 2005, Israel controls the enclave’s airspace and territorial waters.