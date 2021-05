Amsterdam-based artist Parra is set to make another anticipated return to the sneaker world, following up his Nike SB Dunk Low and Blazer Low from 2019 with a brand new colourway of the former. The 2019 Dunk Lows certainly caused a stir upon release, and there's no doubt 2021's drop will do the same. We've seen on-foot shots of an uber-limited F&F version, and now the same has come through for the more 'accessible' colourway.