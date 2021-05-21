Nike Introduces A New Air Max Model With The Furyosa

Ever since Travis Scott began collaborating on footwear, his name has found its way onto a number of lists, from the industry’s top collaborators, to a number of sneaker of the year features. Everywhere you look, Travis’ name is predominantly featured in the world of sneakers. There is not a whole lot more that we can say about him to explain that he sits atop the footwear influencer pantheon on his own. For the better part of three years now, Travis has been working with Nike and the Jordan Brand to pump out collaboration after collaboration, each one selling out quicker than the last. Beyond that, the platinum rapper has had a steady hand in the resurgence of one of the industry’s most hyped sneakers at the moment—the Nike Dunk.