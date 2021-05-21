newsbreak-logo
DUI checkpoint planned for Palm Springs Friday night

By City News Service
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice officers will be screening vehicles and looking for intoxicated drivers tonight in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department will operate the DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city limits, beginning at 9 p.m. and continuing until about 2 a.m. Officers will be searching for motorists driving...

