Examining the Steelers run game, Part Two: A new and improved zone scheme returns to Pittsburgh

When value is considered, Quincy Roche very likely could be the Steelers best draft selection. The pass-rusher from Miami was expected to be a early-t0-middle round pick but fell all the way to the sixth round where Pittsburgh snagged him. After losing Bud Dupree to the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers were in desperate need of edge depth entering the draft. Behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, there was not much depth. Through five rounds, the Steelers inability to address the position became a concern. Drafting Roche in the sixth, however, more than made up for that. The value was great.