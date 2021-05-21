Don Jans to speak at June 12 meeting of Long Beach Republican Women Federated
With masks and social distancing remaining in place, Long Beach Republican Women Federated welcomes members and guests to its Saturday, June 12, 2021 breakfast meeting featuring Don Jans. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E Willow St., registration starts at 9 a.m. with the meeting starting promptly at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and includes a delicious served breakfast and free parking.www.oc-breeze.com