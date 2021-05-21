The Chat With Kelly Swallows: A.A.R.F.
Learn about A.A.R.F. – All About Rescue and Fixin’ Inc. – with Brittany Robbins. On today’s episode of The Chat…Kelly Swallows sits down with Brittany Robbins, a volunteer with A.A.R.F. – All About Rescue and Fixin’ Inc. They discuss how the organization got its start, the services that they provide for the animals of the Upper Cumberland, the importance of spaying and neutering your pets, how donations help out the organization, as well as what both the adoption and fostering processes are like.newstalk941.com