The Chat With Kelly Swallows: A.A.R.F.

Like Cats and Dogs by Kate McMurray: Lauren is determined to make her Brooklyn neighbourhood a better. place, starting with helping find each and every cat that comes into the Whitman Street Cat Café a forever home. However when a box of little kittens come in Lauren has no choice but to ask the vets next door for a bit of help with caring for the little fur balls. Now this wouldn’t be an issue after all the Whitman Street Cat Café and the clinic have always worked so well together that is until new vet Caleb Fitch joined. You see Lauren and Caleb seem to keep butting head about the cats but it would seem that neither is immune to their undeniable chemistry, when they spend the night together trying to nurse the kittens back to health.