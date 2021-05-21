newsbreak-logo
BLS: April Unemployment rates down in 12 States

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 1 day ago

From the BLS: Regional and State Employment and Unemployment Summary. Unemployment rates were lower in April in 12 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 38 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Forty-eight states and the District had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier and two states had little change. The national unemployment rate, 6.1 percent, was little changed over the month, but was 8.7 percentage points lower than in April 2020.

EconomyThe Suburban Times

Payroll employment growth slows in April but remains positive

Washington’s economy added 11,200 jobs in April and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate stayed constant at 5.5 percent from March to April, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD). MonthTotal Jobs (losses or gains)Unemployment rate2019/2020 Unemployment Rate. March 2020 -23,100 5.3 percent*4.4 percent. April 2020 -385,800 16.3...
Politicswrnjradio.com

Unemployment rate edges lower to 7.5 percent

NEW JERSEY – Preliminary estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that total nonfarm wage and salary employment in New Jersey increased in April by 3,900 jobs to reach a seasonally adjusted level of 3,900,800. The gains were concentrated in the private sector (+3,500) of the state’s...
Public Healthomahanews.net

US jobless claims fall to lowest since start of pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C: The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid last week decreased to 444,000, a decline of 34,000, which was the lowest since the start of the pandemic and a sign that the job market is strengthening. Thursday's Labor Department statistics showed that applications for unemployment assistance declined 34,000 from...
Massachusetts StateDaily News Of Newburyport

Mass. employers added 5,100 jobs in April

Massachusetts employers added 5,100 jobs in April as the state's unemployment rate dropped to 6.5%, 0.2 percentage points below the revised March rate of 6.7%, labor officials announced Friday. Total employment in Massachusetts increased to about 3.43 million in April, according to the latest estimates from the Bureau of Labor...
EconomyDaily Camera

New weekly unemployment claims in state drop to 4,132

An additional 4,132 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending May 8, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, a drop of 263 from the week prior. A total of 712 people filed for the reinstated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program during the week, an increase...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Utah’s jobless rate drops again even as state prepares to end $300 payments

Utah’s monthly unemployment rate ticked down again, to 2.8% in April, less than half the national number of 6.1%. That puts the Beehive State’s economy virtually on a par with its job levels just before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. As of April, the typical year-over-year comparisons on employment are skewed, with this spring’s economic rebound matched against surging jobless numbers of last year’s pandemic shutdowns.
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County unemployment rate falls to 5.7% in April, matching the lowest level since the start of pandemic

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in April, matching the lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a state agency reported on Friday. The jobless rate last month matched the November 2020 level and was dramatically lower than a year ago, when the April 2020 rate reached 15.4% at the height of the fallout from business closures as a result of COVID-19. The March unemployment rate was at 5.9%, according to the state Employment Development Department.
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Gov. Northam announces Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 4.7% in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that the state’s unemployment rate fell 0.4 percentage point to 4.7% in April. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose to 6.1%, according to Friday’s press release. “Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM ties for third-highest unemployment rate in nation

New Mexico’s unemployment rate held relatively steady again in April, continuing a trend of slow job growth even as the state begins to loosen restrictions related to the pandemic. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 8.2% last month, tied with New York for the third-highest rate in the...
EconomyPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Average Retirement Age in Your State, According to Data

While the official retirement age in the United States is 67—when Social Security kicks in—people are retiring earlier than that in all 50 states, according to a new study from financial site GoBankingRates. The study, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and several other reputable sources, determined that it takes at least $1 million to retire comfortably in 49 states, while in Hawaii, a comfortable retirement requires approximately $2 million in the bank. With that in mind, read on to discover if you're on track to enter your golden years around the average retirement age in your state.
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Iowa lost jobs in April, continues to trail the nation in economic recovery

Iowa's economy continued to sputter in April, as the state lost jobs for the second time in three months. Nonfarm employment dropped by 5,800 workers from March to April, inching Iowa's unemployment rate up to 3.8% from 3.7% in March, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state still has the 10th-lowest unemployment rate in the country. However, the latest figures show Iowa's job growth has lagged the nation's for six months.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

No turning back on pandemic unemployment support

Amid a once-in-a-generation crisis, Republican-led states are pulling out all stops to abandon their responsibility to unemployed workers and their families. These states have decided to roll back emergency pandemic unemployment payments, which are fully funded by the federal government. Their misguided actions will hurt workers, families, and the nation’s recovery, and will exacerbate existing racial, gender, and class inequities.