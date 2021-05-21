BLS: April Unemployment rates down in 12 States
From the BLS: Regional and State Employment and Unemployment Summary. Unemployment rates were lower in April in 12 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 38 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Forty-eight states and the District had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier and two states had little change. The national unemployment rate, 6.1 percent, was little changed over the month, but was 8.7 percentage points lower than in April 2020.www.calculatedriskblog.com