BLS: April Unemployment rates down in 12 States

While the official retirement age in the United States is 67—when Social Security kicks in—people are retiring earlier than that in all 50 states, according to a new study from financial site GoBankingRates. The study, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and several other reputable sources, determined that it takes at least $1 million to retire comfortably in 49 states, while in Hawaii, a comfortable retirement requires approximately $2 million in the bank. With that in mind, read on to discover if you're on track to enter your golden years around the average retirement age in your state.