Leonardo DiCaprio Leads $43 Million Pledge to Restore Galapagos Islands

Re:wild, a newly launched global environmental organization, has announced a $43 million commitment in support of efforts to protect and rewild the Galápagos Islands. Working with the Galápagos National Park Directorate, Island Conservation, local communities, and nearly forty nonprofit and government partners, Re:wild will work to remove barriers and reestablish vibrant wildlife populations and intact, functional, and resilient ecosystems. The funding will support efforts to restore Floreana Island, which is home to fifty-four threatened species, and reintroduce thirteen locally extinct species; implement a captive-breeding program and other activities to prevent the extinction of the pink iguana, which lives on an active volcano on Isabela Island that could wipe out the remaining population with a single eruption; and strengthen measures protecting the archipelago's marine resources to improve ecotourism, a critical component of the Galápagueño and Ecuadorian economy.