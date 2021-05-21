newsbreak-logo
Leonardo DiCaprio Leads $43 Million Pledge to Restore Galapagos Islands

Leonardo DiCaprio is campaigning to revive the Galapagos Islands, hoping to rewild the environmentally destroyed islands. The Oscar award-winning actor is leading a $43 million pledge that will tackle the environmental damages on the island chain, partnering with conservation groups including the Galapagos National Park Directorate and Island Conservation. DiCaprio plans to engage with the local community to properly assess how to help restore the islands.

