newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

VCCCD Celebrates Class of 2021 Graduates

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges’ students honored. (CAMARILLO, Calif.) May 21, 2021–Not even a pandemic could stop this year’s graduates of Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges from pursuing—and achieving—their educational goals. In recognition of what these resilient students have accomplished, the Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) leadership collaborated with its three colleges to celebrate the 5,370 students in the class of 2021 who have earned their degrees or certificates.

www.citizensjournal.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Moorpark, CA
Ventura, CA
Education
Moorpark, CA
Education
Camarillo, CA
Education
City
Camarillo, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Ventura County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxnard College#Graduate Students#Graduate College#Graduate Programs#College Students#Ccpro#Vcccd Alumni#Graduates Pathways#Campus Life#Graduation Speeches#Rigorous Coursework#Offer Programs#Congratulations#General Education#Recognition#Board Of Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Ventura, CAmoorparkreporter.com

Ventura College to welcome new and improved inclusive campus by fall 2021

In Mid-may, Ventura College held a virtual Zoom webinar with the Steinberghart architects, designer and planner team. The meeting began with Project Director, Rob Barthelman, who presented guiding principles to ensure a vibrant campus life for the Ventura College campus in Fall 2021. Steinberg Hart is a firm that specializes...
Ventura, CAventuracollege.edu

Class of 2021 Virtual Yearbook

We want to celebrate you! To recognize the achievements of the 2021 graduates of Ventura College and VC East Campus, we would like to acknowledge you on our websites and take this opportunity to highlight your success.
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

2021-05-14

… Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content. Please login below or Subscribe today! Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password. DIG it OUT. | May 14, 2021. ON THE DIAMOND—Above, UCLA’s Stella Crown pitches during the team’s Camarillo Girls Softball...
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Oxnard Daily

Work remotely in Oxnard — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Management Development - Agency Owner (Work Remotely); 2. Inside Sales Representative No Cold Calling Remote Position; 3. Inside Sales Consultant- OUTBOUND -LEAD GENERATION; 4. Independent Sales Representative - REMOTE; 5. Customer Service Experience Needed - Benefits Rep (Work from home); 6. Call Center Supervisor; 7. Insurance Agent - WORK FROM HOME & BE YOUR OWN BOSS - FREE TRAINING;
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

The Business of Camarillo City Council continues 12 May 2021

The business of the city is important, very important. Open council meetings are important, and in fact required by law. I tip my hat to every Camarillo Councilmember for the duty of this public format. It’s an obligation mandated by the Brown Act, and I pray each council member receives insight each meeting. Attendance at the second Camarillo City Council in-person meeting on Wednesday night, 12 May 2021 was light. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube https://youtu.be/l4EhZsnY3Us.
Moorpark, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Between a rock

Basketball went from hopeless to humming within a few months. In January, nobody knew if there’d be a high school boys’ basketball season in California. Now local teams are trying to secure CIF-Southern Section playoff spots with roughly one week left in the regular season. “It hasn’t always been easy,...
Los Angeles, CADaily Breeze

Southern California No. 1 for pay raises, this index says

Pay in Southern California rose at a nation-leading 4.8% annual rate in the 12 months ended in March as some bosses paid up to keep businesses running in the pandemic era. The Employment Cost Index tracks changes in what workers cost employers. Wage hikes in the region of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties were up from 4.1% a year earlier and were the biggest increases among 15 regions tracked.
Moorpark, CAmpacorn.com

How a tumultuous year changed traffic, recruitment

When Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his stay-at-home order last year, the intent was to stem the coronavirus pandemic. But the executive order had an unintended consequence: safer highways. Thanks to fewer cars on the roads, area traffic collisions dropped a whopping 40%, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Moorpark office.
Moorpark, CAmpacorn.com

Rotary grant, community support benefit Flory

For many schools, COVID-19 has highlighted the value of technology, but at Flory Academy of Sciences and Technology, it has always been an integral part of the curriculum. And a new grant aims to strengthen Flory’s focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Rotary International District 5240 awarded the...
Ventura County, CAoxnardpd.org

Awareness for Autism Society Ventura County in April of 2021

CONTACT: Paul Carganilla, Community Affairs Manager. Each year, the Autism Society celebrates the month of April as Autism Acceptance Month: an effort to spread awareness and acceptance of individuals and families affected by autism. 2021 marked the third consecutive year the Oxnard Police Department joined in this effort with educational community “pop-ups” and fundraisers. This year, the Department teamed with Autism Society Ventura County and local Starbucks stores to raise over $10,500.00 for the cause.
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

The Camarillo Rotary Clubs’ Host 29th Annual Care for Kids Golf Classic Benefiting Casa Pacifica

Camarillo, CA – The 29th Annual Care for Kids Golf Classic will take place on Monday, July 26th at Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo. Limited spots available – to register or sponsor visit casapacifica.org. Funds raised benefit Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families and its programs serving foster and at-risk youth, along with other Rotary Foundation charities.
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Camarillo High off accreditation probation

Adolfo Camarillo High School Principal Matt La Belle is proud of school staff for righting the ship after the school’s accreditation was put in jeopardy. The Accrediting Commission for Schools Western Association of Schools and Colleges placed the school on probationary accreditation status after a visit in May 2019. WASC issued a report finding inadequacies in areas including instruction, curriculum and organization.
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

GREEN SCENE

If you were among the many people who turned to bicycling during the pandemic, the Ventura County Transportation Commission has a message for you: Keep riding. Businesses, schools and offices continue to open up amid encouraging signs that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. For many people, that means the number of vehicle trips is likely on the rise as they shuttle children to activities, drive to work and go about daily errands.
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Ventura County High School Students Invited to Virtual Coding Event

Ventura County high school students are invited to attend the Hackathon by the Sea, a two-day computer coding event presented by the Ventura County Office of Education with support from the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Engineering & Expeditionary Warfare Center. Hacker Fund, which is a national nonprofit network of STEM mentors, is joining us again this year to deliver the event.
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Equity Conference set for May 24

The Ventura County Office of Education will hold its inaugural virtual Equity Conference from 2 to 5 p.m. Mon., May 24. The conference will be delivered in English and Spanish. The three-hour event will address issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion in Ventura County public schools and feature a variety...