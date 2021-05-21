newsbreak-logo
Asheville, NC

Asheville Police ask for help from Public to Identify Man in local thefts

wnctimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsheville -- May 21, 2021 Asheville Police ask from Public to Identify Man in local thefts. 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗳𝘁𝘀. Detectives need your help identifying a man suspected of stealing several catalytic converters. At 3 a.m. on May 6, officers responded to a theft call in the area of Sweeten Creek...

www.wnctimes.com
