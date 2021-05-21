Angie Sanchez and Fernanda Alvarez Appointed to City’s Community Recreation and Parks Task Force
The City of Sonoma is pleased to welcome two newly appointed community members, Angie Sanchez and Fernanda Alvarez, to the Community Recreation and Parks Task Force (Recreation Task Force). The Recreation Task Force is an ad hoc organization formed in January 2021 for the purpose of performing community outreach, data collection and to provide the Community Services and Environment Commission with advice relating to the first two phases of the City's Multi-Year Recreation and Park Work Plan.