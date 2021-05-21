newsbreak-logo
Husband And Wife Are Indicted For Stealing $200,000 From A High School Booster Club

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western. Husband And Wife Are Indicted For Stealing $200,000 From A High School Booster Club. Husband Is Facing Additional Charges for Obtaining Fraudulent COVID-19 Relief Loans and Using A Portion of the Funds to Cover Up the Theft. The president of a Charlotte high...

Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Mecklenburg County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”. A joint investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit (SBI-DECU), the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Drug Diversion Squad (DEA-TDS), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the Monroe Police Department and the Locust Police Department has led to several arrests and dozens of charges as part of “Operation Sizzurp” which involves the use of a popular street drug cocktail known as “sizzurp” among other names.
Mecklenburg County, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County jail

An inmate died Friday morning after being found unresponsive at the Mecklenburg County jail in uptown, the Sheriff’s Office said. Karon Golightly, 20, was found unresponsive at 9:58 a.m. at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. First responders attempted to revive Golightly, but...
Winston-salem, NCMiddletown Press

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Police investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened Thursday evening on Allen Street in east Charlotte. Police report one person has died, but have not provided any more information. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Man shot, killed in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in west Charlotte early Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Freedom Drive around 1 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital by Medic where he was pronounced dead.
Mecklenburg County, NCcorneliustoday.com

COVID-19 update May 12

May 12. The NC Dept. of Health & Human Services today reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases, up from 699 new cases yesterday and 1,468 exactly one week ago. Statewide, hospitalizations were at 933, down from 968 yesterday. Deaths. There were 29 new deaths attributable to COVID-19 statewide in today’s report.