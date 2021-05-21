Rivers Casino no longer requiring masks for customers

SCHENECTADY – Patrons at Rivers Casino & Resort no longer need to wear masks as long as they are fully vaccinated, casino officials announced on Friday. In the latest sign of a shift toward normality following COVID-19 social gathering restrictions in place for the last 15 months, the casino said it will follow the guidelines recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control, which last week announced that people who are fully vaccinated – meaning two weeks since their final shot – no longer need to mask up.