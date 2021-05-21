newsbreak-logo
Kylie Jenner addressed rumours that her and baby daddy Travis Scott are in an 'Open Relationship

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
 2 days ago
Kylie Jenner set the record straight on her relationship status with baby daddy Travis Scott, after the Daily Mail in the UK made some outrageous claims that the KUWTK beauty and the SICKO MODE rapper were back together but "in an open relationship" - though it seems the news publication was quick to take the article down.

