Comic Book Preview – Detective Comics #1036
Detective Comics #1036 is out this Tuesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. Batman versus Huntress! As the Dark Knight delves into the mystery of Sarah Worth’s murder, the only witness who truly knows what happened that fateful evening is Batman’s only hope to clear his name. But another hunter is stalking the mysterious killer plaguing the city-and Huntress has also set her sights on Bruce Wayne! The Violet Vengeance of Gotham unleashes holy hell on Batman as trouble brews above and below the city streets!www.flickeringmyth.com