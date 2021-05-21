COVID-19 Status Update – Vaccine Clinic for 12+ at SVHS Wednesday, Case Rates Close to “Yellow Tier,” Testing Opportunities
Para traducir esta página, desplácese hasta el final, haga clic en “Translate”, y seleccione su idioma. 55 percent of our eligible population in the County are now fully vaccinated! This week the County has now administered over 516,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Sonoma County residents. As of Wednesday, about 68 percent of Sonoma County’s population 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.www.sonomacity.org