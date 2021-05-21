Man Sentenced for Impersonating Homeland Security Agent
Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of North Carolina. Man Sentenced for Impersonating Homeland Security Agent. A Holly Springs man was sentenced today to one year of probation for impersonating an agent of the Department of Homeland Security. On February 19, 2021, Allen David Reinemund pled guilty to a one count criminal information charging him with Impersonation of an Officer or Employee of the United States. Reinemund was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.www.wnctimes.com