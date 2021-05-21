Man Sentenced for Impersonating Homeland Security Agent

Convictions Come as Part of “Operation Noble Virtue,” a Multiagency Anti-Crime Effort of Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement. TEXAS – One member of the Aryan Circle (AC) pleaded guilty today to his role in a violent assault of a man in October 2016, as well as conspiring to sell firearms to a convicted felon, and a Mexican national pleaded guilty on Monday, April 19, to conspiring with members of the AC and others to sell methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei for the Eastern District of Texas and Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division today.