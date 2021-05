You are currently viewing the summary. Electric vehicles (EVs) are taking off. Industry analysts predict at least 145 million EVs will be on the road by 2030, up from just 11 million last year. But along with that growth—which could help curb climate change—comes a potentially big problem: how to recycle the millions of EV batteries that will die in coming decades. Current EV batteries "are really not designed to be recycled," says materials scientist Dana Thompson of the University of Leicester. "People are starting to realize this is an issue." The governments of China, the European Union, and other nations are inching toward requiring some level of recycling. Complying won't be easy. The batteries differ widely in chemistry and construction, which makes it difficult to create efficient recycling systems. And it's often cheaper for batterymakers to buy freshly mined metals than to use recycled materials. Still, researchers are urgently looking for ways to prevent a tsunami of dead batteries from engulfing landfills.