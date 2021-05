Parasailing and beach equipment rentals got a thumbs up this week from Oceanside’s Harbor and Beaches Advisory Committee, but electric scooter and bike rentals were a no-go. Multiple companies have asked to bring a parasailing business to the harbor, Harbor Division Manager Ted Schiafone said Monday in a presentation to the committee. It’s one of several businesses the city is considering for the harbor, and final approval of any of them would be up to the City Council.