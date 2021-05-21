One Should Never Be Where One Does Not Belong
In 2018, esteemed co-panelist and fearless Bob Dylan Institute leader Sean Latham and historian Brian Hosmer, then at the University of Tulsa, now at Oklahoma State University, invited me to contribute an essay about Bob Dylan and the counterculture for the new book The World of Bob Dylan. This was an interesting but also challenging task. After all, Bob Dylan is at once deeply associated with the 1960s counterculture and yet also has said repeatedly that he wants nothing to do with it.