newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, IL

Quincy Is Not Chicago, It’s More Like Detroit

By Mark Hespen
Posted by 
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I agree with the yard signs that you see around Quincy, Quincy is NOT Chicago, Quincy in my opinion reminds me more of Detroit, Michigan, let me explain. So in my just over two years of living in the Gem City, and moving here from Chicago, I get asked a lot about Chicago, and how it relates to Quincy, and of course their are those iconic yard signs that say "Quincy is NOT Chicago" and I know those are meant to send a message to state government about how small town Illinois shouldn't have the same laws as the biggest city in our state. But if you have ever spent time with me at a local watering hole, and had a drink with me, and have asked me "what do I think of Quincy" my answer is usually always "It reminds me a lot of a small Detroit" which makes no sense if you've never been to Detroit so let me explain...

kickam1530.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
777
Followers
987
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Quincy, IL
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Quincy, IL
City
Detroit, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Quincy, MI
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wikipedia#Historic Buildings#River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

FREE Museums To Visit For Illinois Residents

Who's ready to travel this summer and not spend a whole lot of money? There are several opportunities to enjoy the very best of Chicago for free this summer. We're all ready to travel and enjoy vacations this year, we're all ready for it. While vacations are fun, they can get pretty expensive, well some Chicago museums are stepping up to help families when visiting the city with free admission available for Illinois residents.
Collinsville, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

The Quirkiest Route 66 Attractions, State by State

America is filled with hidden gems, but there may be no other strip of land across the country that offers more than Route 66. Stretching nearly 2,500 miles from California to Illinois, Route 66 is home to an eclectic mix of attractions that make for the perfect pit stop on your cross-country journey.
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Chicago, Beauty & The Beast, & More Announced at QCT

Quincy Community Theatre has announced a new lineup of productions including the anticipated Chicago the Musical, set to return very soon!. Quincy Community Theatre has just announced on their Facebook page that full stage productions will be returning with what they call their "Fall Series" these productions include Chicago the Musical July 22nd-25th and July 29th - August 1st, a production of Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook October 1st-3rd and October 8th-10th, and finally a production of Beauty and the Beast with performances November 26th-28th and December 2nd-5th.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Detroit casino regulator OK'd as head of state gaming control board

The deputy director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board's division responsible for regulating Detroit's casinos on Monday became executive director of the agency. The Michigan Senate last week approved Henry Williams' six-year appointment to lead the regulatory body administering licenses and enforcing statutes concerning the state's gaming industry in a 34-1 confirmation vote. He replaces Richard Kalm, who resigned in April following the January launch of online gambling in Michigan.
Detroit, MImichiganradio.org

Ford Field vaccine site closes as state pivots to "hyperlocal" outreach

As the mass vaccination in the heart of Detroit at Ford Field closes down, state officials leading Michigan’s COVID vaccine campaign are switching their focus to hyper-local in-person efforts to get more people inoculated. 70% of respondents in a new statewide survey commissioned by the Michigan Department of Health and...
Detroit, MIWXYZ

Banquet hall owner baffled by COVID restrictions that 'don't make sense'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owner of Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center told 7 Action News Monday that she would have had to close their doors if not for the money they bring in with the golf side of her business as a result of the state's restrictions on banquet centers, which have been devastating to that part of her business.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.