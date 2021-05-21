newsbreak-logo
Dunedin, FL

Cerebral palsy isn't stopping this Dunedin 3-year-old from shopping with mom

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA community came together to support a little girl battling cerebral palsy. She’s inspired so many after overcoming the odds and learning to walk with a shopping cart.

