ADELANTO, Ca. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a runaway 16-year-old Adelanto girl. Makayla’s mother said that she left their home in the 10700 block of Moorfield Street in the City of Adelanto sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Video surveillance was obtained showing Makayla carrying her belongings and getting into a Blue 4-door truck in front of her home.