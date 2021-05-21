Lee Spirits Company Named Colorado's 'Ready to Drink Producer of the Year' by the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition for the Consecutive Year
Additionally, three of the organization’s RTD canned cocktails earned individual recognition. Lee Spirits Company, a leading distiller of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails and flavored gins, is pleased to announce the 2021 New York International Spirit Competition named the organization the ready-to-drink (RTD) producer of the year in Colorado for the second year in a row for its line of award-winning RTD canned cocktails.www.timesunion.com