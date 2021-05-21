newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Budget Chef’s Knife Our Editors Love Is Just $12 on Amazon

By Amy Schulman
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny home cook who's worked with top tools is well aware that some of the best chef's knives can cost upwards of $100—and that's just for one. And while those highly rated knives are certainly worth the investment, not everyone can afford to stock up in that price range. But...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knife#Food Drink#Top Chef#Fresh Meat#Nsf#Japanese#Mercer Culinary Ultimate#Amazon Com#Starwood#Editors#Amazon Shoppers#Knives#Blade#Tough Vegetables#Slabs#Love#Paper Thin Cuts#Finger Points#Expensive Miyabi#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AsiaKenai Peninsula Clarion

Huusk Japan Knives Review: Legit Kitchen Chef Knife or Fake?

Are you looking to treat that special someone with a meal of their lifetime? Do you feel as though your kitchen knife does not fully represent the intensity you want to create in the room? Well, our search has led to an ergonomic knife that not only impresses guests, but also succeeds when it comes to delivering control, and balance. Who can forget the precision in cuts and that autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) that people yearn for in YouTube videos? If a knife can produce feelings of sedation, then it is a must-have tool. Have we got your full attention? If so, the purpose of this review is to introduce a modern twist to a traditional knife. Here’s everything there is to know about Huusk Japan Knives.
ShoppingBHG

Amazon’s Best-Selling Bread Knife Is on Sale for Just $15 Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. , then you're familiar with the tribulations of carving into a just-baked boule. Working with a dull bread knife won't get you too far, and basic versions can leave you with rough, jagged slices that aren't exactly pretty. Rather than saw back and forth with whatever serrated blade came with your knife block, consider upgrading to Amazon's best-selling bread knife, the Mercer Culinary Millenia Bread Knife.
ShoppingTravel + Leisure

The Grilling Essentials to Gift This Father's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's that time of the year — the smell of backyard barbecues wafts through the neighborhood and newsletter guides on how to make the best grilled burger are flooding our inboxes. It's also time to celebrate fathers, father figures, and/or the avid grillers in your life. Whether they've yet to step near their outdoor grill or are a total barbecue master, there's no better time to help improve their trove of grilling essentials.
LifestyleFood & Wine

Chefs and Home Cooks Agree This Knife-Sharpening Tool Is the Secret to Making Cuts Super Clean—and It's 35% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It’s true—the right knife makes all the difference. Sure, you’ve already invested in an all-purpose chef’s knife for versatile veggie-chopping, a jagged bread knife for boule-sawing, and perhaps even a multi-piece knife set for practically every mincing and dicing need, but when it comes to super precise slicing, even the best knife in your block won’t cut it if it’s dull.
RecipesFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This home chef says she "just loves to cook for people"

Jessica Mansuetto was recently in a national cooking competition where she made it to the quarter finals and finished in third place. She joined us to share one of her husband's favorite recipes. Spicy Kale and Peanut Butter Tofu over Brown Rice. 1 diced yellow onion. 3 minced cloves garlic.
Lifestyleamericastestkitchen.com

Buying a Knife? Consider the Handle, Not Just the Blade

If you're like us, you've got your hands on your favorite knife every day. The type of handle it has can have a big impact on your experience. When you’re looking for a knife, it’s easy to focus on the blade and how well it cuts. But the handle is just as important, considering you hold it every day.
Recipescamillestyles.com

3 Editors Tried Green Chef Meals for a Week—Here Are Their Honest Thoughts

Is there anything more transformative than food? It has the powerful ability to connect, transport your senses to another place and time, and even comfort us when we need it most. It’s no secret that the Camille Styles team loves to gather people around a table. In fact, cooking, entertaining, and eating have always been some of our greatest passions in life. Of course, not everyone (including us) has the time to prepare a chef-worthy meal every night of the week. But if the past year has taught us anything, it’s that you don’t need a lot of people to enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal and every dish you serve is an opportunity to nourish yourself from the inside out. If you’re still new to cooking or you’re just looking for easy, healthy recipes to make then meal kits are the way to go. So, three Camille Styles editors tried one for a week and today we’re sharing our Green Chef review.
Home & Gardentheinfatuation.com

16 Nice Smelling Candles, According To Our Editors

Think of this as scent-based home maintenance. As the world opens back up and we creep toward normalcy, we at The Infatuation have been working working on a project called “helping you get your home in shape for visitors who aren’t just there to deliver your mail.” You might need some hand towels that don’t look like family heirlooms, for example, and it’s probably a good idea to upgrade your plates and serving platters as well. Of course, none of that really matters if your place smells like a musty cave. So here’s another suggestion: get a nice scented candle.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Chef John's Hummingbird Cake May Just Turn Him into a "Cake Guy"

I've been getting requests for Hummingbird Cake for many, many years, but like all the other cake requests I get, they were pushed aside for other food wishes I found more enticing, since, as you may know, I'm not a "cake guy." And, I'm still not officially a "cake guy," but I'm definitely a Hummingbird Cake guy, as this was one of the most delicious things I've ever baked.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Loving These Plant-Based Chocolate Puddings

It's no secret that the Costco dessert inventory is in a league of its own. From 7-pound tubs of Nutella to whole wedding cakes made of cheese, patrons of the store have access to some of the most exciting confections in retail. A recent addition to Costco shelves is now gaining steam as an all-time favorite: Petit Pot's Plant-Based Dark Chocolate French Pudding.
InternetPosted by
Fox News

Karol Markowicz: It's our patriotic duty to shop local and quit Amazon

New York Post columnist and self-described "Amazon addict," Karol Markowicz told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" why post-pandemic priority one should be shopping in "your own neighborhood, in your own town." MARKOWICZ: I think post-pandemic the number one thing we should do is shop locally in our communities. We've had boarded up...
LifestylePosted by
TheDailyBeast

These Kitchen Knives Are as Functional as They Are Beautiful

Scouting Report: These minimalist knives are lightweight, durable, and stylish. They’re perfect if you need to upgrade your knives after a year of cooking at home. Hast knives may be the most beautiful of any knife you’re likely to see out there, but that’s not only what makes them great. They are made with Matrix Powder Steel, which the brand says makes the knife more durable, sharper, and easier to use than a traditional stainless steel knife. I found all three claims to be spot on. The knife is one of the lightest weights I’ve tried, yet extremely balanced. This means that chopping a ton doesn’t lead to hand cramps—instead, the chef’s knife is substantial enough to chop through anything, yet easy to wield that it can feel like a paring knife in the palm of my hand. The knives themselves come out of the box very sharp, and if you opt for the set of 4, it comes with a honing rod that will make sharpening them a breeze. They are also extremely durable—as someone who is a rather clumsy/careless cook at times, they’ve passed my durability test with flying colors. I also like how easy they are to clean—because of the minimalist design, they have no rivets or crevices. The black knife, the one I got, also doesn’t accrue water stains as other stainless steel knives tend to, making it look just as beautiful as the first time I used it, to the last.
Lifestylecamillestyles.com

18 Wellness Products Our Editors Are Loving This Month

If there’s one silver lining from the past year and a half, it’s that many of us have learned to prioritize our health and well-being. Before covid, we may have been burned out but quarantine forced us to prioritize rest, set boundaries, and incorporate self-care into our daily lives as we worked remotely from home. But as a new Forbes article points out, virtual work brings a new set of pressures. A 2020 study by the CIPD highlighted the risks associated with digital “presenteeism” where employees feel increasingly pressured to be always connected. So, finding health and wellness products or rituals that help to uncover what your body, mind, and spirit actually need is critical to a healthy, happy life. And we all know that healthy, happy employees are more productive, too.
MakeupPeople

Makeup Artists and Amazon Shoppers Both Love This Eyelash Curler — and It’s Under $10 Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Over the years, you’ve probably tried dozens of different mascara brands that made different lengthening, thickening, and curling promises until finding that perfect fit. But even the most coveted mascara formulas need a little help to look their best, and that’s where a good eyelash curler comes in. And the best eyelash curler for an all-day, eye-opening look, according to more than 18,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, is the Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler.
Food & Drinksgadgetify.com

Chufamix Vegan Milk Maker

Here is another vegan milk maker that lets you make plant-based milk from any nut, grain, or seed. It takes 1 minute to make 1 liter of milk, 1 minute to squeeze the pulp with the mortar and another one for cleaning. You can use it with a hand blender or food processor.
RecipesHartford Courant

How to cook steak in a slow cooker

If you’ve got a slow cooker sitting on your kitchen countertop, it’s likely that you love being able to throw ingredients in and come home to a fully cooked meal. They take little effort and fuss, making them convenient for those with busy lives. Some people shy away from cooking...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Ina Garten Prefers Charcoal Grills To Gas

Fans of the "Barefoot Contessa" are always aspiring to channel more of Ina Garten's breezy style and classic cooking in their own lives. Whether it is finding the fig leaves she uses on cheese boards or keeping spoons on their counter tops, there's always something new to learn from Garten. Today, it's all about kitchen equipment. While we already know she loves her cast iron skillets, the expert cook has also revealed what type of grill she prefers to use.
LifestylePosted by
92.9 NIN

The 5 Best Plant-Based Products This Week, from the Editors of The Beet

This week, focus on getting as healthy as you can, with summer just around the corner and the unofficial start of the season a week away (WoooHooo!). We are looking for energy, gut health, and healthy alternatives to the junk we've been piling into the cakehole all winter long (okay that may not be all of us, but Lucy is feeling the need to clean up her nutrition act).