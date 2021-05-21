City of Duluth to Propose Solar Array Project at Upcoming City Council Meeting
DULUTH, Minn-The city of Duluth and Minnesota Power have worked out a deal to create the largest solar array in Duluth. If the resolution is approved by the city council on Monday, 9.5 acres next to the Lake Park Athletic Complex near the intersection of Riley and Jean Duluth Road would be leased to Minnesota Power to build a 1.6 megawatt array. That is enough renewable energy going into the grid to power 300 homes.www.fox21online.com