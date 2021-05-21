newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

City of Duluth to Propose Solar Array Project at Upcoming City Council Meeting

By Ken Slama
FOX 21 Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn-The city of Duluth and Minnesota Power have worked out a deal to create the largest solar array in Duluth. If the resolution is approved by the city council on Monday, 9.5 acres next to the Lake Park Athletic Complex near the intersection of Riley and Jean Duluth Road would be leased to Minnesota Power to build a 1.6 megawatt array. That is enough renewable energy going into the grid to power 300 homes.

www.fox21online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Lake Park, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
Duluth, MN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Panels#Renewable Energy#Power Grid#Renewable Power#Grid Power#Minnesota Power#The City Council#Athletic Complex#Minn The City#Sustainability#Pollinators#Butterflies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Duluth, MNMarshall Independent

Act locally on climate change initiatives

The concept of thinking globally while acting locally is as necessary in slowing the effects of climate change as it is with any other major challenge. That means we individually make good choices to do things we can practically afford to do. But increasingly cities are making climate change a priority.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth tackled unemployment

Duluth Associated Charities representatives are working on a plan, suggested by Miss Mamie Weinberg, to alleviate the unemployment problem in the city. The plan would place unemployed persons at work as truck farmers on vacant lots and small garden plots around town. City of Duluth officials are recognizing the generosity...
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

Fourth candidate for Duluth’s At Large City Council seat announces run

DULUTH, MN-- Another name has entered the race for Duluth's City Council At Large seat. Duluth-native Ashlie Castaldo announced her run at Enger Tower Park Monday, making her the fourth candidate to announce their run. Castaldo currently works for the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights as Digital Marketing Director.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

For Duluth tenants, landlords: 'There is help'

Brittany Felver stayed employed throughout the pandemic, working at a child care center located in Duluth’s East Hillside. But for the 27-year-old, work could be sporadic at times due to COVID-19 exposures and cold symptoms among the kids. There were times that closures, or even her own exposures, meant she wasn’t able to work.
WDIO-TV

Portion of Airport Road closed for a utility project

A portion of Airport Road in Duluth is closed for at least week, while crews work on replacing a natural gas main. You cannot get onto the road off of Haines, which is the intersection right before the airport. There are detour signs in place, sending you down Airpark instead...
Duluth, MNPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Interactive Map Lets You See Blatnik Bridge Replacement Proposals

There's a lot of talk about the planned replacement for the Blatnik Bridge - but what will those plans look like? One of the elements that came out of the most-recent public meetings about the project is the desire by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to encourage and collect as much feedback as possible; and the earlier in the design process the better. But before you can comment on a plan, it helps to be able to see it and compare it to the other proposals on the table.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

City installing snow emergency route signs

Snow emergencies are far in the future. But the city of Duluth is preparing for them now. Crews are busy installing 2300 snow emergency route signs along 120 miles of road. They had hoped to do this project last year, but then COVID hit. Here's how the snow emergency route...
Duluth, MNWNMT AM 650

Hartman Named DECC Executive Director

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – After heading up the Glensheen Mansion for the past eight years, Daniel Hartman has been named as the new Executive Director of the DECC. Hartman was chosen after the DECC Board of Directors and the Orion Search Group completed an extensive nationwide search. Board member and...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Police need citizen review, oversight

In a recent phone call to the head of the citizens review board on Duluth’s policing, I asked two questions. One, why were Duluth and Superior police officers returned to their jobs after being videotaped slapping a Black girl and slamming her against the hood of a squad and after dragging a handcuffed person down a hallway without adequate regard for his head or neck bouncing through door jams? Why, with those skeletons in both their past and present records?
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Legislature agrees to deal on exempting unemployment, PPP payments from Minnesota taxes

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced they had agreed on a state budget deal that will bring Minnesota’s taxes on unemployment payments and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in line with the federal government’s. Specifically, the state will exempt $1o,200 of unemployment benefits from state income taxes and will exempt all forgiven PPP loans.