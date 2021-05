The true genius of camping food lies not with and canned beans but with foil pack dinners. Even if you're not roaming the woods, foil pack dinners are a lifesaver on weeknights. They require very little preparation and even less cleanup. All you need is about a square foot of foil, some meat, and your favorite vegetable to get things going. Chicken and broccoli is an unbelievably simple combo that never gets old, because it's the perfect canvas on which to play with herbs and spices.