Nogales Police Officer dies after being struck by vehicle on I-19

A Nogales Police Officer has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 19 Thursday evening.

Nogales Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety say, at around 8:15 p.m. the police officer was working an off-duty job conducting traffic control on I-19. While outside of his car, he was hit by another vehicle.

DPS says the driver of the vehicle that hit the officer remained on scene. It is unknown at this time if impairment was a factor.

The officer was airlifted to Banner University Medical Center Trauma Center with serious injuries, where he later died, according to NPD. The officer was identified as Officer Jeremy Brinton.

Ofc. Brinton is survived by his wife and four children. He was an 18-year veteran of the Nogales Police Department.

DPS says the investigation remains ongoing.