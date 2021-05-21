Students in Health Science Academy at Moody High School honored

Some Moody High School students will be able to join the medical field before getting their high school diploma.

Eighty-seven juniors and seniors in the Health Science Academy at Moody received pins Friday for passing several certifications, ranging from EKG technician, Phlebotomy, Patient Care Technician, and Medical Assistant.

This allows them to able to work in their fields all while continuing their education. Many are looking into careers such as nursing.