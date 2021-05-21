newsbreak-logo
Moody, TX

Students in Health Science Academy at Moody High School honored

By Elizabeth Seaton
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2pJ5_0a7Ty2e500

Some Moody High School students will be able to join the medical field before getting their high school diploma.

Eighty-seven juniors and seniors in the Health Science Academy at Moody received pins Friday for passing several certifications, ranging from EKG technician, Phlebotomy, Patient Care Technician, and Medical Assistant.

This allows them to able to work in their fields all while continuing their education. Many are looking into careers such as nursing.

