Agriculture

The Future of Food Has to Be More Sustainable—Here’s Why

By Jennifer Mishler
sentientmedia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur current food system, largely fueled by factory farming and other forms of large-scale industrial agriculture, is unsustainable. Raising and slaughtering roughly 70 billion farmed animals each year comes at too high a cost for animals, workers, and the planet to bear. With our population expected to reach nearly 10 billion people by 2050, it’s important that we ask what does a more sustainable way of feeding the world looks like? What will we eat and how will we grow our food? The future of food is happening—right before our eyes.

