Hackensack, NJ

Worker Escapes Excavator Mishap In Hackensack

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PVKC_0a7TxfpG00
11 Passaic Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: Hackensack FD

A worker crawled out after an excavator tipped over at a Hackensack demolition site Friday afternoon.

The 26-year-old Haledon man refused medical treatment after the mishap around 4:30 p.m. at 11 Passaic Street off River Street, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

"He only had minor scratches," the captain said.

City police and firefighters responded, along with a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit, which removed the fuel from the machine, and city building inspector.

OSHA was notified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PvIg_0a7TxfpG00

